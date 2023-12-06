Cumberland County woman climbs Mount Everest to provide hearing aids for those in need

Julie Beall-McKelvey was profiled by FOX43 back in March, three months later she has returned from her expedition, successfully climbing her sixth summit!

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania business owner accomplished an incredible feat, climbing one of the world's tallest mountains all for a good cause.

Julie Beall-McKelvey was profiled by FOX43 in March - three months later she returned from her expedition, successfully climbing Mount Everest.

She says it's the most difficult climb she's ever done, but also the most worth it.

Through the climbs, Julie has been raising money to buy hearing aids for children and adults who can't afford them.

"People who suffer from hearing loss, what they go through in their daily lives is nothing like I went through on the mountain," she told FOX43. "I had already raised the money but it was still super important to me to get to the top."

In total, Julie raised $75,000 from her Everest climb through the Summit for Sound fundraiser.