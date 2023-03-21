Cumberland County coffee shop opens, employing neurodiverse people

The shop will train and employ neurodiverse and neurotypical individuals while keeping its mission of delivering high-quality service.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A new Cumberland County coffee shop aims to hire and empower neurodiverse people from across the area.

On Tuesday, Nour Coffee Shop held its grand opening ceremony, cutting the ribbon and opening its doors to the Hampden Township community.

For the owner, the support they received from the community shows the need for spaces like Nour.

"It's a beautiful thing to come together and see this many people out there. The community really [came] out and they showed us the want for this and that they love and support this community as well," said owner Kait Gillis.