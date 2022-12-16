Crumbl Cookie opens in York County

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The rain didn't stop customers from getting their sweet tooth craving in on Friday morning.

Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening at their new West Manchester Township location, with six of the more than 200 rotating flavors on their opening week menu.

These include: gingersnap, caramel shortbread, peppermint cupcake, waffle and churro.

Darin and Andrea Curtis, owners of the new store that opened, said they are excited to bring the Crumbl Cookies experience to central Pennsylvania.

And it's more than just delicious cookies: the owners said the store is providing more than 70 career opportunities to York County locals.

The Curtises said they have spent months perfecting the York location to provide a tasty and welcoming experience for customers.

"As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors," they said.

The owners said they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of York together over a box of—what they say are—the best cookies in the world.

The store opened its doors for the first time at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.