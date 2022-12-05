Creating the perfect summer for your kids | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on May 12 to discuss how to make sure your kids make the most of their summers, while still having fun.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Summer is great for kids, and sometimes not so great for their parents.

One FOX43 viewer asked Life Coach Liz Reihm the following question:

"My kids are almost done with school and are about to be home full-time; how do I keep them engaged and productive during summer vacation?"

Reihm joined FOX43 on May 12 to discuss how to make sure your kids make the most of their summers, while still having fun.

She went over balancing structure and free time, co-creating a schedule with your children to provide autonomy and empowerment, and enrolling in summer activities like camps, sports, reading programs, and music lessons.

