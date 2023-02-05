Is creamy or crunchy peanut butter superior? Reese’s settles the debate once and for all

The Hershey Company is attempting to settle the crunchy versus creamy peanut butter debate once and for all with the release of new, limited-edition Reese’s cups.

YORK, Pa. — The Hershey Company is attempting to settle the Great Debate once and for all.

The debate over creamy versus crunchy peanut butter, of course.

The confectioners released new, limited-edition Reese’s Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups for fans to weigh in on which peanut butter reigns supreme.

Hershey says the creamy cup has a "noticeably smoother texture," while the crunchy peanut butter cup "contains chunks of peanuts for that perfect crunchy bite."

The FOX43 Morning News team didn't have to think for long before deciding that in their eyes, the classic smooth peanut butter reigns supreme... although they had to admit the new crunchy version of the candy was a welcome novelty.

"I don't like crunchy at all when it comes to peanut butter, but I have to say... this works," meteorologist Andrea Michaels said. "If you give me both—or if you give me one and not the other—I wouldn't be mad about it."

"I'll switch it up every now and then," anchor Alex Cawley declared. "Either way, I'm happy."

"You know what? They're good," anchor Gabrielle Mediak agreed. "I'll just mix them together and we'll make a whole smorgasbord."