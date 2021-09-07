Tips for communicating effectively | Mental Toughness Minute

Eric Rittmeyer joined FOX43 Morning News to share simple steps people can take to strengthen their relationships by learning how to effectively communicate feelings.

It may take some extra work, but once you’ve successfully positioned yourself as a communicator, the next step is to crack the code at being an effective communicator.

You can learn more in the video above.

Background on Eric Rittmeyer:

Eric Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence.

He’s been a professional speaker for the past decade, and is a regular guest on all of the major television outlets.

Eric’s also the author of the book “The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You”.

He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.