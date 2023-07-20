x
Life

Toast the Keystone State with these cocktails for National Pennsylvania Day

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shares cocktails to honor our Commonwealth on National Pennsylvania Day.

YORK, Pa. — Raise a glass for the Keystone State!

July 20 marks National Pennsylvania Day, in celebration of the second state to join the Union.

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shares cocktails recipes that showcase Pennsylvania specialties to toast our Commonwealth today.

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces, Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey (Made in Bristol, Pennsylvania)
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • 1 ounce, blackberry puree
  • 1 ounce, simple syrup
  • 1 dash, bitters
  • Sparkling wine
  • Mint sprig, for garnish
  • Blackberries, for garnish
  • Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes and sparkling wine, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake it and pour the mixture into a mason jar.
  3. Top it off with sparkling wine.
  4. Garnish the drink with the mint sprig, blackberries and lemon wheel.

Mojito

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces, Jacquin's White Rum (Made in Philadelphia)
  • 1 ounce, fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons, sugar
  • Soda water
  • Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions

  1. Muddle the mint (reserving a sprig) and sugar with a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until the sugar dissolves and you smell the mint.
  2. Add the lime juice and rum and shake everything with ice.
  3. Strain the mixture over ice into a rocks glass.
  4. Top it off with soda water
  5. Garnish the drink with the mint sprig and serve.

Rosé Refresher

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces, Allegro Harmony (Made in York, Pennsylvania)
  • 2 strawberries, plus 2 sliced for garnish
  • 2 lemon wheels, plus 2 for garnish
  • 1 ounce, simple syrup
  • 2 splashes, club soda
  • 4 raspberries, for garnish

Directions

  1. Muddle the strawberries and lemon wheels in a stemless wineglass, then fill it with ice.
  2. Add the next two ingredients; stir.
  3. Top it off with club soda.
  4. Garnish the drink with the strawberry, raspberries and lemon wheel.

