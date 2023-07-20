Toast the Keystone State with these cocktails for National Pennsylvania Day

YORK, Pa. — Raise a glass for the Keystone State!
July 20 marks National Pennsylvania Day, in celebration of the second state to join the Union.
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shares cocktails recipes that showcase Pennsylvania specialties to toast our Commonwealth today.
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey (Made in Bristol, Pennsylvania)
- Fresh lemon juice
- 1 ounce, blackberry puree
- 1 ounce, simple syrup
- 1 dash, bitters
- Sparkling wine
- Mint sprig, for garnish
- Blackberries, for garnish
- Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes and sparkling wine, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake it and pour the mixture into a mason jar.
- Top it off with sparkling wine.
- Garnish the drink with the mint sprig, blackberries and lemon wheel.
Mojito
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Jacquin's White Rum (Made in Philadelphia)
- 1 ounce, fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons, sugar
- Soda water
- Mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions
- Muddle the mint (reserving a sprig) and sugar with a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until the sugar dissolves and you smell the mint.
- Add the lime juice and rum and shake everything with ice.
- Strain the mixture over ice into a rocks glass.
- Top it off with soda water
- Garnish the drink with the mint sprig and serve.
Rosé Refresher
Ingredients
- 6 ounces, Allegro Harmony (Made in York, Pennsylvania)
- 2 strawberries, plus 2 sliced for garnish
- 2 lemon wheels, plus 2 for garnish
- 1 ounce, simple syrup
- 2 splashes, club soda
- 4 raspberries, for garnish
Directions
- Muddle the strawberries and lemon wheels in a stemless wineglass, then fill it with ice.
- Add the next two ingredients; stir.
- Top it off with club soda.
- Garnish the drink with the strawberry, raspberries and lemon wheel.