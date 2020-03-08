ChooseHBG campaign hopes to boost business in the capital city

Harrisburg businesses sign up to be featured by the city in an effort to increase local spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you're looking for somewhere in South Central Pennsylvania to grab a bite to eat, or do some light shopping, local leaders want you to choose Harrisburg.

The capital city is starting a new campaign to try and boost its local economy. It's called "Choose Harrisburg", and encourages people to support small businesses throughout the month of August. The initiative starts Monday, August 3.

"This is really about bringing customers back to small businesses," said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

Participating businesses will be featured by the City of Harrisburg through the "Choose Harrisburg" initiative website. Their logos and contact information would be on display, according to Papenfuse. Additional information about the businesses would be provided in a weekly email to "Choose Harrisburg" newsletter subscribers.

People can show their support for the local campaign by using the hashtag #ChooseHBG on social media. The city also hopes to track data of who bought food and retail from specific locations to see how successful the campaign was.

In order to be eligible to participate, businesses must be located and owned within the City of Harrisburg, have a 2020 operating license, and employ 50 or fewer people.

Papenfuse says the strain being felt by local businesses has a waterfall effect on the rest of the city. Taxes from businesses help fund city improvement projects. With revenues down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Papenfuse believes not only will infrastructure projects be impacted, but millions of dollars will be lost which typically go to the city's police and fire bureaus.

"All of us have an interest in keeping these businesses afloat because it pays for essential city services," Papenfuse said. "Everything from pothole fillings to firefighters."