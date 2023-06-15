Challenge Island encourages kids to learn, fail with STEAM activities

Challenge Island hosts a variety of camps and activities to help entertain and enrich kids' STEAM skills.

YORK, Pa. — An organization in central Pennsylvania is hosting workshops to get kids excited about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Challenge Island's STEAM activities promote family engagement and kids learning in a fun environment.

Organizers say their camps and workshops help prepare kids for the future by giving them a safe place to explore, learn and fail, building resiliency. While their summer camps are full, there is still opportunity to host a birthday party, family gathering or field trip with Challenge Island. Check out their full list of programs here.

FOX43 Morning News anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher demonstrated the Rocket Heights and Robot Balance activities.

All projects are cross-curricular, screen-free and can be applied to real life. Kristin McMaho, owner/director of Challenge Island Central Pennsylvania, says the true beauty of the program is that it gives children a chance to fail in a safe environment. Kids can take their experiences with them into the real world and continually apply the lessons they've learned.