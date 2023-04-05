Challenge Island hosts Star Wars themed family-friendly activities

Jackie and Sean built their own droid to demonstrate Challenge Island's hands-on kids activities. The organization has an event this Saturday for Remake Learning Day

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — In celebration of Remake Learning Days, Challenge Island is hosting a family-friendly day of STEAM fun this Saturday.

Challenge Island's activities promote family engagement and kids learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Saturday's event will be to make a family droid in honor of Star Wars Day on May 4.

Kristin McMahon, owner and director of Challenge Island Central PA, says that families are not given building instructions; instead, the whole family works together using communication, compromise and teamwork to build a droid of their own design.

Families will use recyclable supplies from a treasure chest and the engineering process of brainstorm, build, test, improve, share to create their droids.

FOX43 Morning News anchors Jackie DeTore and Sean Streicher got in on the fun and built 4-3-P-O, a babysitting droid who can do backflips and eat pizza.

Those who are interested in the event on May 6 must register online. The droid building will take place at Trails and Trees Environmental Center Pavilion, located at 1710 S. York St. in Mechanicsburg. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m.