Center for Rural Pennsylvania releases population projections through 2050

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Rural Pennsylvania recently released Pennsylvania's population projections through 2050.

According to the agency, it's projected that the population within rural counties is expected to shrink by 5.8% in Pennsylvania. Additionally, the total growth rate for all of Pennsylvania over the next 30 years will be less than what it was between 2010 and 2020.

Between 2010 and 2020, the Commonwealth’s population grew at a rate of 2.4%. Between 2020 and 2050, projections suggest an overall growth rate of just 1.6%. Furthermore, the overall population of the Commonwealth is expected to slightly decline between 2040 and 2050 by -0.2%.

“The Center’s population projections present already familiar challenges for our rural areas,” said Center for Rural Pennsylvania Executive Director, Dr. Kyle Kopko. “With the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation, coupled with fewer young people in our rural communities, these projections suggest significant economic and workforce pressures are on the horizon.”

“Now is an opportune time for planners and policymakers to consider these projections and adapt to the changes that are likely to develop across the Commonwealth,” Dr. Kopko continued. “Communities should carefully consider the implications of these projections.”

The population projections presented are consistent with the findings of similar estimates for Ohio and West Virginia, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.