Local businesses help community reach Top 4 New Year’s resolutions

YORK, Pa. — According to GoSkills, some of the most common New Year’s resolutions are exercising more, healthy eating, developing a new skill or hobby and reading more.

FOX43 visited local businesses in York County that are helping people reach these goals.

Max-I-Mus Performance & Fitness, located at 209 Arch Street in York, is owned by Ali Johnson.

Johnson says the gym sees an increase in memberships at the beginning of the new year. The gym-goer said he’s trying to offer people the opportunity to not only reach their goals but to maximize their lifestyle.

“Upon arrival, we’d interview them and go over their goals, as well as ask them what things in the past prevented them from reaching their goals,” said Johnson.

As far as eating healthy, Leg Up Farmers Market in Manchester Township has been a resource in the York community for many years. The market is also a foundation that provides therapy for special needs children to 700 families.

Dan Stump, store manager, said the market is helping people reach their goal of maintaining a healthy diet by providing access to fresh food through partnerships with farmers in the area.

“It’s very important to eat healthy because you’re eating a lot of healthy natural food, you’re supporting local producers and you’re supporting a local business, which is us,” said Stump.

Choosing a hobby for the New Year isn’t as easy as it sounds, but Ewe and Me Yarn Shop has a niche for knitting.

Joan Carpenter, Owner of Ewe and Me Yarn Shop, says anyone who is looking for a hobby can start right at their shop. Carpenter said her love for knitting comes from a family lineage of women who have done a lot of handiwork.

“It’s so much fun, there are lots of colors, there are lots of different things you can make, from things you can wear to toys and bags,” said Carpenter.

“If you don’t like to read, you just haven’t found the right book,” said Jim Lewin, owner of York Emporium.

Lewin said he’s been reading since he was a little boy and became the owner of the Emporium after he told a friend how much he’d love to own a bookstore one day.

Lewin has been at York Emporium for 25 years and is always excited when someone walks through the door to look for a new book to take them on a journey. He said the opportunity to help people reach their goal of reading more is not something he’d pass up.