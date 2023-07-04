Brunch season returns with recipes for springtime cocktails

Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine & Good Spirits demonstrated how to make a few light, springy cocktails perfect for sipping under the sunshine.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Spring and warm weather have returned, leaving many itching to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, demonstrates how to make a few light, springy cocktails perfect for enjoying with friends during a sun-drenched brunch.

Sunrise mimosa

Ingredients

1 ounce, coconut rum

1 ounce, pineapple juice

3 ounces, Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco

Splash of grenadine

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a flute glass. Top it off with prosecco. Slowly pour grenadine down the inside of the glass. Garnish the drink with a cherry and pineapple wedge.

Spring refresher

Ingredients

6 raspberries, plus more for garnish

1 ounce, London dry gin

1 ounce, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur

1 ounce, Lillet Blanc

1 ounce, fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce, simple syrup

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Muddle six raspberries in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients, except for the garnish, into a shaker filled with ice. Shake the mixture and fine strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish the drink with the skewered raspberries and mint.

Apricot Sour

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, apricot brandy

1 ounce, sweet vermouth

1 ounce, fresh lemon juice

1 egg white

3 dashes, orange bitters

Directions