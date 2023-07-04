Brunch season returns with recipes for springtime cocktails

YORK, Pa. — Spring and warm weather have returned, leaving many itching to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, demonstrates how to make a few light, springy cocktails perfect for enjoying with friends during a sun-drenched brunch.
Sunrise mimosa
Ingredients
1 ounce, coconut rum
1 ounce, pineapple juice
3 ounces, Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco
Splash of grenadine
Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Pineapple wedge, for garnish
Directions
Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a flute glass. Top it off with prosecco. Slowly pour grenadine down the inside of the glass. Garnish the drink with a cherry and pineapple wedge.
Spring refresher
Ingredients
6 raspberries, plus more for garnish
1 ounce, London dry gin
1 ounce, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur
1 ounce, Lillet Blanc
1 ounce, fresh lemon juice
¼ ounce, simple syrup
Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
Muddle six raspberries in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients, except for the garnish, into a shaker filled with ice. Shake the mixture and fine strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish the drink with the skewered raspberries and mint.
Apricot Sour
Ingredients
1 ½ ounces, apricot brandy
1 ounce, sweet vermouth
1 ounce, fresh lemon juice
1 egg white
3 dashes, orange bitters
Directions
Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds; add ice and shake again. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish the drink with a cherry.