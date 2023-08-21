x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Blue skies and storms: Summer in central Pennsylvania | PHOTO GALLERY

Our viewers are showing off the highs and lows of summer with these user-submitted photos!
Credit: Travis Boyd
Credit: Travis Boyd

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Summer can produce a range of emotions. There are quiet moments when you can relax outside with a drink or a good book. There are also times when a thunderstorm (or tornado) will rip through central Pa., reminding us of the power of Mother Nature. 

This photo gallery features some of the best viewer-submitted photos from the summer of 2023 in central Pennsylvania. You can share your photos with us via the "Near Me" feature in the FOX43 app! We love to see and include the photos on-air and online!

Thunderstorms, rainbows and blue skies, here's what summer looks like in Central Pa. | PHOTO GALLERY

1 / 16
Quayle's
Credit: Travis Boyd

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Craft brewers help harvest hops crop of Cumberland Co. farmer diagnosed with cancer

Before You Leave, Check This Out