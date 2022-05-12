Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

Postal officials warn that heavily discounted postage stamps for sale online may be a scam.

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate.

Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.

Consumers are urged to keep scrolling because the "great" deal on these stamps probably means they are counterfeit.

Scammers use social media marketplaces, e-commerce sites via third party vendors, and other websites to push the counterfeit stamps. Officials say these stamps are often sold in large quantities at a significant discount—anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of their face value. And that is a tell-tale sign they're bogus.

Instead of buying stamps this holiday season from a third-party wholesaler or website, the Postal Inspection Service recommends purchasing from Approved Postal Providers. Approved vendors can include legitimate "big box" or warehouse retailers who do provide very small discounts on postage stamps, but officials say this is through resale agreements with the Postal Service.

Click here to learn more about stamps and where to safely buy them.