The best wedding planning advice from Central Pa. vendors

After getting engaged, wedding planning can quickly become overwhelming. Here's some of the best advice from vendors in south-central Pennsylvania.

LANCASTER, Pa. — We're wrapping up our National Weddings Month series with some of the best advice we've received from local wedding vendors.

The best and most frequent piece of advice from vendors was to set a budget and pick the top three priorities that couples want to make sure they have at their wedding.

“Sit down, create a budget and decide as a couple, not as a family, as a couple, what’s most important to you," says Nadine Clay, owner of Lancaster Flower Company.

For my fiancé and me, picking our priorities has been the easiest part of the process! We placed the most value on the venue, photography, and music.

While booking these vendors was easy, the budget has been a bit harder to stick to. I may have increased this number once or twice. Though, I’ve learned it’s important not to compare, as every couple and their wedding is going to look different.

“Everyone’s budget is different and the way you allocate your budget is different," says Leah Nadu, the general manager at Historic Ashland, a wedding venue in Wrightsville, York County.

According to the Knot, in 2022 the average engagement length is 15 months. My engagement is going to be a bit longer than that, which I think is a good thing, as I’m not stressed to rush into big decisions.

"Enjoy the process as much as you can," says Tori Allensworth the lead wedding planner at Simply Events. "Don’t sweat the small stuff. Obviously, plan as much as you can as far out as you can that way you’re not cramming last minute.”

Something I've found very helpful has been using a physical wedding planner to make sure I’m checking off all of my to-dos. It is also a great place to make a pros/cons list when making decisions.

Beyond that, I’m using online tools to create a wedding website, start designing invites, and more.

The last big piece of advice I received is one of my favorites: Just breathe.

The big day will be here before you know it and there will be a team of people on your side.