Being thankful | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Nov. 11 to discuss being thankful ahead of the holiday season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The past almost two years haven't been easy on anyone.

Between money worries, school problems, and a global pandemic, it's hard to believe anyone feels overly thankful for what they have right now.

She says that we should be thankful because of all the things that have happened, especially considering so many people lost so much during the pandemic. Now more than ever, we should practice some reflection and really take stock of all that we have in life, according to her.

Practicing this reflection and learning to be thankful magnifies positive emotions, decreases negative thoughts, and gives us a greater sense of self-worth, Reihm says.

