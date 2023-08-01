Introducing August's read | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and Martin Library's Mina Edmondson introduced the fifth book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will take place on Aug. 29.

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to the fifth month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We are partnering with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

Mina Edmondson, director of York County Libraries' (YCL) Martin Library, joined FOX43's meteorologist Ally Debicki to introduce August's read, "Milwaukee Deep" by Kristie Croga.

The novel is inspired by true events. "Milwaukee Deep" finds amateur fighter and freelance writer Ambrose Nobel researching a family whose history she is ghostwriting. Her deep dive leads her to a small Puerto Rican island with a bloody past. Ambrose must confront her own traumatic past, the voodoo on the island and questions of who to trust.

Author Kirstie Croga draws on her own experiences with storytelling and community issues to construct her stories. She has done extensive work with nonprofits, including launching her own—Ghostwriter LLC—by winning a Penn State LionTank competition. Croga "claims a life-long dedication to changing the world through working with nonprofits around the globe" and writes tributes to survivors of trauma. "Milwaukee Deep" is her first full-length fiction.

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on Aug. 29 can find the book at many online retailers, including Croga's website, or at libraries in the surrounding area.

A catalog search found a copy in York County's library system. Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the novel from Access PA, a statewide library resource-sharing network.

If "Milwaukee Deep" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, Edmondson also recommends "The January 6 Report" by multiple authors and "The Maze" by Nelson DeMille.