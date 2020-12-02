'Ask Evan': "Why does my PA drivers license read "not for real ID purposes?"

A look at Real ID versus a standard Pennsylvania drivers license.

YORK, Pa. — This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Kass K. who asks, "Why does my Pennsylvania drivers license read "not for real ID purposes? So do I have to have an identification card instead of my drivers license? Are drivers licenses not accepted as forms of ID anymore?"

First things first.. yes your PA drivers license is still very much an acceptable form of ID. You can still use it to to prove you are of age to buy alcohol from a state store of beer distributor. It will also be sufficient ID at a bar or restaurant to purchase an alcoholic drink. However, it will not be acceptable forms of ID for other uses.

The Real ID Act, passed by congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 commission`s recommendation that the federal government 'set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.' The act also prohibits federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver`s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the act`s minimum standards.

So that means a Real ID is required to gain access to a federal building or a military base. Also, starting October first of this year a Real ID or a passport will be required to fly domestically on a commercial airplane.

Real ID's require an additional fee and additional documentation and the license will be denoted with a star on the top right corner or the license. If it is not a Real ID it will read 'not for Real ID purposes'.