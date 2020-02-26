'Ask Evan': "How do I get a new PA license plate?"

A FOX43 viewer sent an email asking about the rules and process involved in obtaining a new license plate

YORK, Pa. — This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from FOX43 viewer Paul S. Paul asks, "My Pennsylvania license plate is really beat up and faded. I've had it for many years. Does the commonwealth offer replacement plates?"

Here's the information I discovered from PennDOT. Nearly 20 years ago PennDOT undertook a massive effort to replace all of the yellow and blue background registration plates and transitioned the commonwealth to the 'family of plates' design concept that we see today.

In January of 2018, PennDOT began a targeted registration license plate re-issuance for older Pennsylvania registration plates that may be weathered, damaged, or unreadable. Owners of standard-issue passenger plates that start with the license plate configuration of `D`, `E`, `F` and truck plates that start with `Y` will get a free new registration plate the next time their plate is transferred to a different vehicle.

You can also apply for a free new license plate by visiting an official Pennsylvania inspection station to verify the plate is illegible and you'll get a PennDOT M-V-46 form to send in.

You can also have a police officer verify the plate is bad.. and in turn send in a PennDOT M-V-44 form. Both forms are available on PennDOT's website.