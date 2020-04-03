'Ask Evan': "Are work zone cameras able to catch multiple speeders?"

A FOX43 viewer wants to know if cameras set up to catch speeders in work zones are able to differentiate different cars in different lanes?

YORK, Pa. — This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from viewer Bill J. Bill asks, "Does the speeding camera system in work-zones actually measure the vehicles speed in each lane? If two vehicles are side-by-side and the left lane is at 68 mph and the right lane is at 55 mph, does the system delineate between the two vehicles? Who gets their picture taken?

I went to PennDOT for an answer and the short version is yes- the system can take a whole lot of pictures of many different speeding vehicles. PennDOT says the speed enforcement system is capable of detecting vehicles and vehicle speeds in multiple lanes of traffic in one direction-- and is able to identify the specific lane of travel as part of the detection process. Vehicle speeds are measured by approved speed timing devices, as required by law.

Also, only vehicles traveling 11 mph or over the posted work zone speed limit will be identified as violators and will get a ticket in the mail. The work zone camera system was being tested in a pilot phases for some time and violators essentially received warnings. Actual tickets with fines will be generated from work zone cameras starting March 4, 2020.