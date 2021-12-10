UPS expected to hire 2,800 employees in Harrisburg area to prepare for the holidays

UPS is currently hiring in the Harrisburg area through January 2022 to prepare for the increase of packages as the public starts preparing for Christmas.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPS announced it is hiring through January 2022 in an effort to reach their goal of adding 2,800 more employees to prepare for the holiday season.

On Sept. 15, UPS announced in a press release that they're looking to hire 2,800 employees in the Harrisburg area to prepare for the expected increase in packages, as residents start their Christmas shopping.

Nationally, the company is expected to hire over 100,000 essential seasonal workers to aid with the high volume of online holiday shopping that began last month.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

UPS is currently hiring for full and part-time seasonal positions, specifically those looking to apply for a package handler, driver, diver helper, and personal vehicle driver position.

According to UPS, a full-time Warehouse Worker position is hiring at $23 an hour with a $175 weekly bonus, a Driver Helper starts at $19 an hour, and a Package Delivery Driver can make $21 and up depending on the location and shift of the position.

While many take up a career at UPS only looking for a temporary, seasonal position, the company has a reputation of helping new hires turn their short-term stay into a full-time career.

"Over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 138,000 current UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions," stated the press release.

For students looking to pick up some seasonal work over winter break, UPS's "Earn and Learn" program allows students who work for the company for three consecutive months to earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their normal hourly rate.

Anyone who is interested in applying for a seasonal position this holiday season is encouraged by UPS to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, and apply on their website at www.upsjobs.com.