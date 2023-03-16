Annie Bailey's gears up for St. Patrick's Day celebration

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House is gearing up for St. Patrick's Day by making an Irish culinary staple: shepherd's pie.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and Irish bars can hardly contain their excitement.

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House in Lancaster is no exception. They're gearing up for the holiday by making an Irish culinary staple: shepherd's pie.

Rafe Hottenstein, executive chef at the pub, and Joshua Funk, president/CEO of TFB Hospitality, stopped by the FOX43 studio this morning to share their excitement.

They say that the Irish pie is the number one dish they serve at the bar. They often go through 400 gallons of it over the weekend, and are prepared for more over the holiday weekend.

"It's what you think about when you think St. Paddy's Day," Funk said. "It's warm, it's comforting. March can be 60 degrees like it might be tomorrow, or it can be 32 degrees, so either way, it's good, it's hearty, it's simple to make at home, and it's great."

If Shepherd's Pie isn't your thing, Annie Bailey's serves a variety of other Irish foods, such as corned beef with cabbage and Irish beef stew. The pub serves traditional American fare as well. For a full list of their offerings, view their menus online.

Annie Bailey's invites everyone to join them this weekend to get in on all of the St. Patrick's Day festivities.