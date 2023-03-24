York County SPCA announces milestone 95% save rate at shelter

The non-profit animal shelter announced it has reached a 95% save rate for the first time in its 97-year history.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County SPCA announced a historic milestone on Friday.

The non-profit animal shelter says it has reached a 95% save rate for the first time in its 97-year history.

Officials at the shelter attribute a big part of their success to the community.

"When I look around at other shelters across the country who are the same size and the same script of mission as us. They struggle to get to 90%," said Steven Martinez, the executive director of the SPCA of York County.

"So, then when I think about what makes us special, how we[got] to 95% when so many organizations struggle to get here? The answer to that is our community," Martinez continued.