York County SPCA announces milestone 95% save rate at shelter

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County SPCA announced a historic milestone on Friday.
The non-profit animal shelter says it has reached a 95% save rate for the first time in its 97-year history.
Officials at the shelter attribute a big part of their success to the community.
"When I look around at other shelters across the country who are the same size and the same script of mission as us. They struggle to get to 90%," said Steven Martinez, the executive director of the SPCA of York County.
"So, then when I think about what makes us special, how we[got] to 95% when so many organizations struggle to get here? The answer to that is our community," Martinez continued.
The SPCA says cats were the animals being euthanized more often. They add that programs like the newly created feline fostering and the Shelter-Neuter-Return programs have helped address the issue.