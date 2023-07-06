York County Sherrif's Office wants the public's help naming new K9

Name recommendations will be accepted until July 17, 2023, and a final name will be announced at the 2023 YCSO K9 Unit Spaghetti Dinner on Sept. 24.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Sherriff's Office is searching for the perfect name for their newest addition to the K9 Unit.

With the public's support, the K9 Unit will be including a brand new member. Program and community initiatives are invited to participate in naming the upcoming member.

The program is preparing to bid farewell to K9 Dargo after 10.5 years of service as he embarks on a new chapter of his life: retirement! In the meantime, the sheriff's office is eagerly looking forward to welcoming a fresh face to the group.

The K9 Unit is requesting name suggestions are submitted through Facebook comments, messenger or by emailing dmgodfrey@yorkcountypa.gov. Name recommendations will be accepted until July 17, 2023.

Once all of the suggestions are totaled, the sheriff's office will present the final four names for an exciting online Facebook vote. The final voting period is expected to take place from July 18 through July 31, 2023.

The winning name will be announced alongside the new K9 Team member at the 2023 YCSO K9 Unit Spaghetti Dinner on Sept. 24, 2023.