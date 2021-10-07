York County police department reunites wayward goat with its owners

The baaa-d guy was found wandering near Pines Road and Red Mill Road Thursday morning, Newberry Township Police said. The owners were quickly located.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County reunited a lost goat with its owner on Thursday.

Newberry Township police apprehended the baaa-d guy at the intersection of Pines Road and Red Mill Road Thursday morning, the department said. The goat was wandering free.

After posting about the goat on its department page, Newberry Township Police Officer Douglas Klinefelter managed to locate the goat's owner.

The goat was returned home safely, the department said.