Spotted: An escaped emu in York County

The large, flightless bird was seen roaming around Spruce Road and Hill Street in North Hopewell Township Wednesday morning, according to police.
Credit: North Hopewell Township Police
An escaped emu has been spotted in North Hopewell Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu.

The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. 

Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North Hopewell Township Police.

The birds, which are soft-feathered and brown in color, can grow to as large as six feet tall, police said.

The police department advises residents in the area to avoid approaching the bird, which can be dangerous if provoked or if they feel threatened.

Authorities are attempting to corral the wayward bird and determine where it escaped from.

