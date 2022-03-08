Yoga with Spooky Nook Farm's llamas

The farm offers a variety of llama- and alpaca-attended events.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANHEIM, Pa. — Yoga, while already relaxing, can always be improved with some furry friends.

Spooky Nook Farms hosted “Llamaste Yoga Night” on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Attendees participated in yoga led by an instructor while the farm's llamas and alpacas wandered around them.

“The therapeutic benefit is getting your blood pressure lower and just really breathing the fresh air," Pam Campbell, owner of Spooky Nook Farms, said. "We really want people to experience what we experience every single day, as we have been blessed, and we wanna bless others.”

A $24 ticket included yoga, light refreshments and playing with the farm animals.

Campbell and Michael Scornavacchi, who have owned Spooky Nook Farms for 10 years, have 35 llamas and alpacas. In total, 85 animals call the farm home.

This was the second time Spooky Nook Farms did yoga will their llamas and alpacas.