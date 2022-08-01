Enjoy yoga with Spooky Nook Farm's llamas

Participants can sign up for "Llamaste Yoga Night" and enjoy an hour of zen-ful yoga alongside the llamas of Spook Nook Farm on Aug. 3.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Spooky Nook Farms is hosting a special gentle yoga class on Wednesday, August 3.

Guests to the class can arrive at 6:30 p.m., the class will run from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is located at 462 Weilder Lane in Manheim, five minutes from the Spooky Nook event center.

The yoga class will be taught by yoga instructor Denise Kling from Yoga United at Brighton. Organizers say light refreshments will be served after the class.

Pre-registration is required for the event. Tickets can be found here.

The cost is $24 and will include yoga, refreshments, and playing with the llamas on site.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat or blanket or can buy one from the Spooky Nook Farms shop.