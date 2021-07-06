With extreme heat temperatures underway, animal experts provide safety tips to keeping animals safe

This includes limiting exercise on hot days, consistently keeping pets hydrated, and taking your pet's temperature consistently.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As temperatures begin to rise, the need for more water and shade will too.

However, people won't be the only ones yearning for this- animals will as well.

"It's really important to keep in mind that if you are feeling hot, they are feeling hot because they are also wearing a fur coat," said Lindsay High, community relations and site director for the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

High says high heat temperatures can cause safety issues for pets such as dehydration and heat strokes.

"That panting is the equivalent to our sweating, and so the heavier their panting, the hotter they are, and the higher the risk they take for things like heat stroke," said High.

For this reason, she says the shelter limits the amount of time the dogs go out for walks.

"When it's this hot, we shorten the duration we take them out," she said," still to play and get their zoomies out but come in into the AC and relax and have a cool drink of water."

If you plan on taking your dog with you as you run errands you also might want to think about taking them into the store with you.

"The interior of a car can rise significantly dangerous temperatures very quickly in this kind of heat and can lead to heatstroke in dogs," said High.