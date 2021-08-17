Wallaby darned! Runaway marsupial spotted in Lebanon County

Residents in the Mount Zion area of Lebanon County have been posting pictures and videos on social media of a wayward kangaroo or wallaby spotted in the area.

MOUNT ZION, Pa. — Lebanon County is abuzz with reports of a wayward wallaby.

The unexpected visitor -- some say it's a wallaby, others a kangaroo -- has been spotted several times this week in the area around Mount Zion. Photos and video of the unidentified marsupial have been circulating on social media.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has also gotten numerous reports of sightings, according to Dustin Stoner, the Southeast Region Information and Education Supervisor.

Many of the reports were second- or third-hand accounts, but Stoner said the Game Commission has looked over some of the footage circulating on social media.

A game warden was sent to the area Tuesday to investigate and try to catch the animal, Stoner said.

The Game Commission is not sure whether the marsupial was released by someone, or whether it escaped on its own, according to Stoner.

In order to own a kangaroo or other type of exotic wildlife in Pennsylvania, you have to fill out appropriate paperwork with the Game Commission, Stoner said. The facility where the animal is being held is also subject to Game Commission approval, he added.

Stoner is advising the public to avoid the animal if spotted. Kangaroos or wallabies can become scared or aggressive if approached, he said.

Instead, Stoner said, the public should keep its distance, contact the Game Commission's Southeast Regional office (610-926-3136), and report where and when the animal was spotted.

Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, said his department has not received any calls regarding the marsupial, but State Police are aware of the footage on social media.