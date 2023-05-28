Police receive reports of bears along Gettysburg Pike

Upper Allen Township Police reminded residents to move trash containers and bird feeders inside, as to not attract the newly sighted bears closer.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police recently received two reports of bears being sighted in the area of Gettysburg Pike and East Winding Hill Road.

One of the reporters stated they saw two bears crossing the roadway together in that area.

Currently, police haven't received any reports of aggressive or hostile behavior witnessed by the bears, but residents are still encouraged to take precautions.

Residents have been asked to move their trash containers and bird feeders inside, so as to not potentially attract any bears into their yard.

If any bears are witnessed, police advise against approaching or attempting to confine the bears in any way, and instead give them a call at 911 or 717-238-9676.