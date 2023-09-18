Thousands of minks are on the loose in Northumberland County

Game officials believe someone released the animals from a fur farm early Sunday.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Animal experts are warning people in Northumberland County after thousands of minks were released from a fur farm.

According to a Pennsylvania Game Warden, a mink farm in Upper Augusta Township outside Sunbury was broken into during the early hours of Sunday. About 7,000 minks were released by those who broke in.

Experts say If you see a mink, do not approach it. While they were bred in captivity, they can bite and be aggressive.

Pets should not be left unattended outside.

The mink will range in size from 12-20 inches. They will be black, brown, or white in color.

*ATTENTION* This is informational only, please no negative comments or discussion within comments! EDIT Again: DO NOT... Posted by Sunbury Animal Hospital on Monday, September 18, 2023

