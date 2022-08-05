x
Animals

Swatara Township K-9 Unit receives $13,000 donation

The check, courtesy of Platinum Automotive, was raised through a summer golf tournament.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County police department just received a donation that deserves a round of a-paws!

The Swatara Township Police Department received a $13,000 check from Platinum Automotive. 

The car dealer reached out to the department earlier in the summer with an interest in organizing a gold outing, with all of the proceeds going to the K-9 Unit. 

A little over $10,000 was raised through the event, but Platinum Automotive rounded it up to an even $13,000 for the department. 

The Swatara Township Police Department released a statement thanking the donors and supporters of their department, as well as Platinum Automotive for hosting the event. 

The department also posted pictures of their K-9 members and donation together.

