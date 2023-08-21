State Police K9s gifted body armor by non-profit

A group of K9s with the Pennsylvania State Police were donated bullet and stab-proof vests by a non-profit organization.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A group of Pennsylvania State Police K9s were recently donated potentially lifesaving accessories.

K9s Ivan, Rom, Suny, Natascha, Evan, Dexter, Nemo, Rocco, Jack, Gnash and Molly will all be receiving bullet and stab protective vests, thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. aims to provide bullet and stab-proof vests, alongside other assistance, to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is specially made for K9 officers, and is custom fitted, NIJ verified and made in the U.S.

Since the non-profit's inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,240 vests to K9s in all 50 states, totaling a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs in the U.S. that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vested are also eligible to participate.