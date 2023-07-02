Snow geese flock to Lancaster County creek for annual migration

Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's more mild winter is having an impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The snow geese migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County is an annual sight to be seen.

Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's mild winter is having an impact.

"The biggest reason I think we're seeing [the birds] around here earlier than normal is [that] we don't have snow," said Brian Collett, an environmental education specialist. "They can feed locally and the lake is open for them to use."

According to Collett, at this time of year, there are more geese than expected.

Numbers released by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Tuesday showed 52,000 snow geese along the creek.

This is a decline from numbers released on Friday, which counted 65,000 geese, but officials say that the numbers will grow as warmer weather returns to the area later in the week.

Plenty of photographers and nature lovers were out admiring the large flock of birds.

"If you're planning on coming I would try to do it in the next could weeks," said Collett. "I think it's going to be your best chance to see the bigger numbers [of the] year."

It's not just snow geese making the migration either, tundra swans and Canada geese are also present.

For those interested in seeing the birds, officials with the Pa. Game Commission say the best time to view the birds on the lake is at sunrise, before they leave to feed in neighboring fields, and sunset, when they return from feeding to roost.