Kitten rescued by Upper Allen Township Public Works workers

While working on a community project, the crew spotted a tiny, helpless kitten in need, according to the Upper Allen Township Facebook page. They quickly sprung into action, providing a safe haven for the six-week-old kitten nicknamed Bumblebee!

Thanks to their quick thinking and care, Bumblebee is safe and sound.