Kitten rescued by Upper Allen Township Public Works workers

The workers quickly sprung into action, providing a safe haven for the six-week-old kitten nicknamed Bumblebee.
Credit: Upper Allen Township
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Upper Allen Township Public Works Crew helped rescue a six-week-old kitten on Thursday.

While working on a community project, the crew spotted a tiny, helpless kitten in need, according to the Upper Allen Township Facebook page. They quickly sprung into action, providing a safe haven for the six-week-old kitten nicknamed Bumblebee! 

Credit: Upper Allen Township
Thanks to their quick thinking and care, Bumblebee is safe and sound. 

Credit: Upper Allen Township
Bumblebee, the rescued kitten

The crew will now work to find the adorable kitten a loving forever home. 

