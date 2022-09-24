Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia

More than 1,000 people in Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday that officials said was caused by a rat.

TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail.

More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.

Peggy Fox, a media and community relations leader for Dominion Energy in Northern Virginia, tweeted about the outage around 9:55 p.m.

The power outage in the Tysons area was caused by a rat that infiltrated a piece of equipment, according to Fox. Crews worked safely and quickly to restore power after an hour and five minutes to 1,588 customers.

It is unclear if the rodent has been caught.

Editor's note: Peggy Fox is a former WUSA 9 reporter for 24 years and currently works for Dominion Energy.