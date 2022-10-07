Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month.
The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m.
The cat's name was written on the carrier, police say.
"If anyone has any information that may help identify the owner of this abandoned cat, please submit a tip (online) or by contacting the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202," the department said.
In addition, the police department added, Derry Township Community Cats, a non-profit organization, would like to inform the public that their services are available and if they are needed, they should be contacted by phone at (717) 592-8087 or by email at derrycatsinfo@gmail.com.