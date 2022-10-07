Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat

The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of Derry Road, police said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month.

The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m.

The cat's name was written on the carrier, police say.

"If anyone has any information that may help identify the owner of this abandoned cat, please submit a tip (online) or by contacting the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202," the department said.