Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 100 animals from Quarryville property

The rescued animals included dogs, cats, horses, sheep, chickens, ducklings, and more

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant and ended up removing a total of 100 animals from a Quarryville property due to the allegedly unsanitary and unsafe conditions they were housed in.

The agency's Humane Law Enforcement Officers were tipped off to the property from a Good Samaritan, the PSPCA said in a press release.

Officers seized 11 dogs, 27 cats, five horses, four sheep, one goat, two turkeys, 32 chicks, four guinea hens, six hens, and eight ducklings from the property on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville.

The officers viewed extremely unsanitary conditions inside the property on Thursday.

They returned with a search warrant on Friday. Animals were kept both inside and outside, living in filth, the PSPCA said. Many had medical concerns that had not been addressed.

A majority of the animals were taken to PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters for further examination and care.

After medical examinations, the animals will be available for adoption or rescue placement.

"Today, 100 animals were taken out of harm's way by the Pennsylvania SPCA's Human Law Enforcement team," said CEO of Pa.'s SPCA Human Law Enforcement team, Julie Kim.

"Each and every day our officers are in the trenches saving animals from cruel conditions, and this large-scale rescue is proof of that. Each of these animals will get the care that they need, and it will be our privilege to put them on the path to new lives free from neglect."

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing. Charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.