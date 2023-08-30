Pennsylvania declared free of avian influenza according to the Shapiro administration

The last confirmed infection of the current strain of highly pathogenic avian flu in Pennsylvania was on March 17, 2023, in Lancaster County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that Pennsylvania has reached the critical milestone of HPAI-free status recognized by the World Animal Health Organization.

The designation marks a return to normal international trade conditions for Pennsylvania's $7.1 billion poultry industry for the first time since April of 2022, when the outbreak of the current strain began, affecting 31 commercial flocks, 36 backyard flocks and causing a loss of 4,648,240 domestic birds.

"Hi-Path Avian Influenza is one of the most significant animal public health emergencies in American history. I am proud of this Administration’s coordinated and aggressive response to reach this critical disease-free milestone today," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

“In March I visited Silver Valley Farm in Lancaster and pledged that my Administration would double down on our efforts to support farmers and reduce the spread of Avian Flu – and that’s exactly what we did," he continued.

The bipartisan budget Gov. Shapiro signed earlier this month increases funding for the Agriculture Department by nearly 6.4%, supporting agricultural emergency preparedness and response, including $31 million to help poultry farmers impacted by the hi-path avian influenza crisis pay for testing and get reimbursed for losses to their flocks.

The budget also invests $1 million in funding the Center for Livestock and Poultry Excellence at PennAg Industries, which provides the equipment, personnel, training, and research funding that have been critical in Pennsylvania’s response to the virus outbreak.

The last confirmed infection of the current strain of highly pathogenic avian flu in Pennsylvania was on March 17, 2023, in Lancaster County. Specific restrictions on every farm where infections had been confirmed were lifted in early August.

The Department is currently reviewing applications for the fifth round of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Recovery Reimbursement Grants to reimburse those in the industry for the costs of enhanced biosecurity to protect against the virus.

Poultry producers should continue to implement strict biosecurity practices at all times, monitor bird health, and report any unexplained illnesses and deaths in a flock to 717-772-2852.