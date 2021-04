A new report from State Farm Insurance shows an increase in dog-related claims, particularly dog bites, in the year of 2020.

Animals are picking up on their families stress during the pandemic ,and it shows.

A new report from State Farm Insurance shows an increase in dog-related claims, especially dog bites, during the year of 2020.

In fact, Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the top five list of states with the highest amount of dog bite claims for 2020.