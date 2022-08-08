Officer McGillicuddy, a miniature horse, is the newest recruit at the Quarryville Police Department

The mayor of Quarryville says Officer McGillicuddy will be attending Quarryville and Solanco community events with the goal of bringing smiles to faces.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Quarryville Police Department announced its newest officer, and he's quickly become a star among staff members and Lancaster County residents.

Officer McGillicuddy, a 12-year-old 330-pound miniature pony, was sworn in on Aug. 2 during National Night Out in Lancaster County.

The mayor of Quarryville says Officer McGillicuddy will be attending Quarryville and Solanco community events with the goal of bringing smiles to faces and strengthening the relationship between police and residents.

"It breaks down the barriers between the police, children, and parents," said Mayor Anthony Cavallaro. "Parents bring [their kids] over and they want pictures taken. Then they ask where McGillicuddy is and it just breaks that barrier down. They know the police really aren't [always] going after the bad guys."