No contest plea over kittens found in freezer

Authorities discovered that a woman living in Plains Township had more than two dozen cats in a freezer.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County has pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges.

Susann Cheslick was charged in March of 2022 when animal control agencies removed more than 30 cats living in deplorable conditions from an apartment on South River Street in Plains Township.

The cats were taken to area shelters. When officials returned in April, they found 28 kittens dead in a freezer.

Cheslick pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She now awaits sentencing in Luzerne County.