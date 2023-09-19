Newberry Township K9 unexpectedly passes away

K9 Zar, the five-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepard mix, reportedly passed away unexpectedly and is being transported by police for cremation.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A member of the Newberry Township K9 unit unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, according to officials.

K9 Zar, the five-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepard mix, reportedly passed away unexpectedly, according to Ted Czech, the York County Emergency Management spokesperson.

K9 Zar has been transported by police to Newberry Animal Emergency Hospital, where he will be cremated.

In May of 2019, K9 Zar and K9 Rico began their patrol duties throughout Newberry Township following the passing of K9 Tazer.