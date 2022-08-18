National Aquarium hosts first public sea turtle release in nearly 3 years

Cello and Bassoon made a very spe-shell return to their natural habitat in front of an adoring crowd.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore had a turtle-y cool Thursday as they hosted their first public sea turtle release in close to three years at Assateague State Park.

The aquarium, which rehabilitates sick and injured sea turtles, held the release at the park located in Berlin, Maryland to return them to their natural habitat.

Spectators, including U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, gathered to see the release of Cello and Bassoon, two very spe-shell turtles and the main attractions of the event, around 10 a.m. at the Youth Lot and outside of lifeguard areas at the park.

"Maryland’s National Aquarium rescues and rehabilitates endangered sea turtles, like Cello and Bassoon here, so they can fully recover and be returned to the wild," Senator Hollen said in a tweet. "Great to be at Assateague State Park this morning to release these buddies back into the sea."

Public releases were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aquarium's Animal Rescue Program helps sick and injured sea turtles and marine mammals along Maryland's 3,190 miles of coastline.