Michelle Robert said a search for sea glass turned into an encounter of the slithering kind.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Michelle Robert decided to take a walk in the sand along Myrtle Beach State Park, searching for sea glass on a quaint Tuesday. But as she strolled along the seashore, she found herself taking a walk on the wild side.

Specifically, she found herself greeted by a snake slithering along.

Robert whipped her phone out to record the reptile as it rested on the beach. For the most part, the snake stayed put, moving a bit only as the waves crashed onto the shore. Robert believes the snake enjoyed the water, even at one point lifting its head up as the rest of its body was surrounded by sea foam.

Robert kept her distance, and she was wise to; according to her, a Myrtle Beach-area snake expert identified the slithering shore-goer as a canebrake rattlesnake, also known as a timber rattlesnake in other parts of North America. The University of Georgia's Savannah River Ecology Laboratory notes it can deliver a powerful, venomous bite. In fact, Robert said the snake expert shared the canebrake rattlesnake is among the top five deadliest pit vipers on the continent.

