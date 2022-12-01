Mourners gather for Quarryville's fallen Officer McGillicuddy, the miniature horse

Mourners from across Quarryville gathered tonight to honor the life of equine Officer McGillicuddy at a memorial service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People from one Lancaster County town are mourning the loss of a local police department member.

Mourners from across Quarryville gathered tonight to honor the life of equine Officer McGillicuddy at a memorial service. The 12-year-old miniature pony was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department on Aug. 2 of this year.

Officer McGillicuddy's watch officially ended on Oct. 15.

Tonight's memorial service for McGillicuddy was to recognize his time with the department as a community engagement officer.

Fellow members of the Quarryville Police Department say the miniature horse was a favorite with the locals.

"Just the fact that he allowed us to talk with people that might not have approached us, I think that's a legacy that will live on for a long time," said Chief Rich Beighley with the department.