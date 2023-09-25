x
Animals

Meet K9 Miki, the newest addition to the York County Sheriff's Office

K9 Miki is a two-year-old pure-blooded German Shepherd imported from Croatia.
Credit: Kerri Bennet, A Paws In Time Photography

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Sherriff's Office announced the newest addition to its K9 team. 

On Friday, Sept. 15, Cpl. Cole Zimmerman and K9 Miki completed a six-week police K9 Training Academy and were successfully certified as the newest K9 team with the York County Sheriff's Office, 

Credit: Kerri Bennet, A Paws In Time Photography

K9 Miki is a two-year-old pure-blooded German Shepherd imported from Croatia.

Cole and Miki endured six weeks of intensive K9 training that included explosives detection, tracking, article searches, obedience, area searches and building searches. 

The team was certified as a Police K9 Team by the National Association of Professorial Canine Handlers and in accordance with Act 60 of the MPOETC.

