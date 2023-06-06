Man catches what may be biggest catfish ever reeled in

After it was caught and measured, the massive catfish was released back into the river.

HOUSTON — An Italian angler could be a new world-record holder after reeling in a massive catfish in Italy's longest river.



Alessandro Biancardi spent 40 minutes catching the fish that measured over 9 feet long.

“I never expected to be able to make a catch like this solo,” he said.

The giant catfish was later released back into the river.

Closer to home

There have been some interesting catches in the Houston area, including this story we posted last month about a massive alligator gar caught in a Houston bayou.

“It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime catch,” Payton Moore said.

And it's definitely, he said, the biggest caught on camera.